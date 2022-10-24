Intel's (INTC) self-driving technology unit Mobileye (MBLY) may price shares for its upcoming initial public offering above its recently proposed range of $18 to $20 per share.

Intel's advisers have been telling prospective investors that it is now looking at pricing the shares at or above the upper end of its targeted range. The deal's books are expected to close on Monday, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

If priced at $20 per share, the deal would value Mobileye at around $16B and raise approximately $820M, making it one of the largest IPOs of the year. Intel was said to have originally eyed a valuation of around $50B.

Mobileye said in an S-1 filing last week that it was looking at offering 41M shares priced between $18 and $20. Intel paid a little over $15B for Mobileye in 2017 and plans to use proceeds from the deal to help fund its turnaround plan, which includes building chip foundries.

Mobileye shares are expected to debut Wednesday on Nasdaq under the symbol MBLY. The unit first filed for an IPO in March.