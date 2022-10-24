Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq extend rebound ahead of earnings rush

Building on a rebound staged last week, stocks climbed again on Monday. Speculation about the future of Federal Reserve policy continued to percolate in the background, as investors turned their main attention to the flood of earnings reports due out later this week.

With Monday's advance, the major U.S. equity averages shrugged off a selloff in China-based equities to secure their second consecutive day of gains.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed +0.9%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended +1.2% and the Dow (DJI) finished +1.3%.

Looking at the day's closing numbers, the Dow Jones finished the session at 31,499.62, rising by 417.06 points. The S&P 500 rose 44.59 points to end at 3,797.34, while the Nasdaq climbed 92.90 points to close at 10,952.61.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors finished the day in the green. This was led by a 1.9% advance in Health Care and a 1.8% climb in Consumer Staples. Real Estate and Materials ended fractionally lower.

"Markets continued their bounce on Monday despite a slight rise in Treasury yields. The equity bulls should be encouraged to see stocks decoupling a bit from their correlation with bonds lately," Seeking Alpha contributor Mike Zaccardi explained.

He added: "Over the past eight trading days, the S&P 500 is up about 6% while the broad Treasury index is down 2%, indicative of a rise in rates. Traders are awaiting earnings reports from megacap tech companies starting tomorrow afternoon -- 47% of the S&P 500 market cap issues Q3 results this week."

On Friday, shares rallied amid growing hope that the Fed will slow down its rate hikes after the upcoming November meeting. Now, central bank officials have entered their pre-meeting blackout period, allowing investors to focus more fully on incoming earnings reports.

"We have been saying that it will likely take a Fed 'pivot' to help drive a bigger rally in risk and rates. We do take that to mean a 'downshifting' in the pace of tightening rather than pausing or cuts," Jefferies' Sherif Hamid said of the impact of monetary policy on stocks. "So we could be in a bit of a 'no man's land' in terms of guidance until that Nov 2 FOMC meeting."

Expounding on the same theme, Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said, "As we start a new week where we’re now in the Fed blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC, we’re perhaps starting the 6th attempt this year at the Fed pivot trade."

Monday's slate of earnings releases remained thin, but a host of megacap technology companies are due to announce their results later this week. Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon are among the premier names set to give their quarterly updates in the coming days.

Looking to the bond market, rates ticked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 3 basis points at 4.24% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) climbed almost 2 basis points to around 4.51%.

In economic data, global composite PMI missed expectations, coming in at 47.3. The data showed the fourth consecutive month of contraction in U.S. business activity.

Despite the overall positive sentiment on the day, U.S.-listed Chinese technology stocks suffered a setback. Worries about that country's economy sparked losses in names like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com and Bilibili.

In another overseas development that played into the U.S. market action, Rishi Sunak is set to become the next UK prime minister, amid a political and financial crisis that has roiled markets in recent weeks.

Among active stocks, Avis Budget Group posted a double-digit percentage gain on JPMorgan upgrade.