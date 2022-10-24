After Tuesday’s market close, popular restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is due to post its third quarter earnings update. Questions on the inflationary impacts and the ability of the chain to sustain demand as consumers cut back on spending will be front and center.

Analysts expect the California-based burrito-focused chain to post $9.19 in earnings per share and $2.23B in revenue. The company has beaten EPS estimates in 7 of the past 8 quarters, besting revenue expectations in 6 of those reports.

Chipotle (CMG) shares have significantly outperformed the market in 2022, marking only about an 8% decline in contrast to an over 20% drop in the S&P. When compared to its sector via products like the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ), the stock again has notched a double-digit percentage of outperformance.

Despite the discretionary nature of restaurant purchases, Chipotle (CMG) is viewed as a defensive pick by many analysts, perhaps lending to that outperformance. Oppenheimer was one such firm, highlighting the pricing power of the chain even amidst an uncertain macroeconomic environment. For example, the chain’s operating margin rose 230 basis points in the second quarter despite rising input costs.

"This [bullish] thesis is further enabled by accelerating unit growth and a CMG food commodity setup that appears to be improving, based on our updated work,” Oppenheimer analysts said in a note to clients shortly before the report. “Near term, we forecast an EPS beat in 3Q22 (10/25 print) and believe the buy side's nervousness around 4Q22 trends presents an actionable opportunity."

Cowen’s analysis also indicated that demand remains strong even as the restaurant continues to hike prices in 2022. The firm expects same store sales growth of 6% in Q3, above the 5.5% consensus and also above-consensus same store sales in 2023. Both Cowen and Oppenheimer also indicated that guidance could be raised on Tuesday, cementing a “Buy” rating on the stock from both firms.

Traffic metrics also suggest sustained popularity for the chain. According to data analytics firm Placer.ai, monthly visits have grown year over year throughout 2022, contrasting shapely with fast-casual peers. Placer’s analysis reflected 8.1%, 11.7% and 5.5% foot traffic increases in July, August and September while overall industry traffic declined from the prior year.

Indicative of the growing bullishness among Wall Street analysts heading into the quarter, EPS estimates were revised upward 30 times in the past 90 days. According to SeekingAlpha surveys, the consensus rating remains a “Buy” with a consensus price target of $1787.97.

By contrast, SeekingAlpha contributor Shri Upadhyaya sees an opportunity for bears as bulls grow overconfident.

“The stock is overvalued and even after you factor in its future growth, it trades at almost 47 times its earnings and 5 times its sales,” he wrote on October 20. “When you consider this against its sector median (Consumer Cyclicals) of P/E at 12 and P/S at 0.8, the differential is too large to be ignored.”

Dig into the valuation metrics for the stock.