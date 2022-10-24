Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) (BAM) is reviving an effort to sell U.K.-based biofuel provider Greenergy, with a deal likely to fetch ~£1.2B ($1.4B) or more, as investor interest grows in renewables assets, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Greenergy buys waste oil and converts it into renewable biofuel, which it supplies to the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Brazil and the Middle East.

Brookfield (BBU) (BAM) acquired a controlling stake in Greenergy in 2017 for an undisclosed amount and has since helped it grow in part through acquisitions, expanding the company's footprint in markets including Canada.

Bloomberg reported in May 2021 that Brookfield (BBU) (BAM) was working with banks to gauge interest in Greenergy from potential suitors.