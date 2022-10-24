South State Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.02, revenue of $435.38M beats by $9.61M
Oct. 24, 2022 4:06 PM ETSouthState Corporation (SSB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- South State press release (NASDAQ:SSB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $435.38M (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $9.61M.
- Return on Average Common Equity of 10.3% and Reported Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 18.0%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.4%*
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.16%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.26%*
- PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.74, up 18% from the prior quarter's $2.32 and up 47% from $1.87 in the year ago quarter
- Book Value per Share of $65.03 decreased by $1.61 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.98 per share impact from the change in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss ("AOCI")
