Qualtrics International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.06, revenue of $377.5M beats by $18.81M, raises FY22 guidance
Oct. 24, 2022
- Qualtrics International press release (NASDAQ:XM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $377.5M (+39.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.81M.
- Q3 2022 subscription revenue of $314.8M, up 43% year over year
- Total remaining performance obligations of $1,894.7M, up 39% year over year
- Next 12 months remaining performance obligations of $1,047.2M, up 34% year over year
Qualtrics is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 as follows:
- Total revenue between $380 and $382 million vs. $373.24M consensus
- Subscription revenue between $323 and $325 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin between 5.5% and 6.5%.
- Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.02 and $0.03 (vs. -$0.02 consensus) assuming 595 million weighted shares outstanding.
Qualtrics is updating its guidance for its full year ending December 31, 2022 as follows:
- Total revenue between $1,450 and $1,452 million from prior outlook of $1.422B and $1.426B vs. $1.42B consensus.
- Subscription revenue between $1,219 and $1,221 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 4%.
- Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.04 and $0.05 from prior outlook of non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.07 and $0.09 vs. -$0.08 consensus.
