Masimo files counterclaim after activist Politan filed lawsuit on Friday

Oct. 24, 2022 4:08 PM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Doctor using pulse oximeter to check oxygen saturation of a person tracking coronavirus symptoms

naumoid/iStock via Getty Images

  • Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) filed a counterclaim against Politan Capital after the activist sued the medical monitoring company on Friday.
  • "Politan is refusing to provide information about its significant financial backers and “sidecar vehicles” created for the purpose of launching a campaign against Masimo," Masimo said in a statement. "Masimo believes stockholders have a right to know. The bylaw amendments are designed to ensure that voters are properly informed if a nominating stockholder (or its backers) has incentives that are misaligned with Masimo’s other stockholders."
  • Politan Capital, which reported an 8.8% stake in Masimo (MASI) in August, filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware. The suit came in response to bylaws that that Masimo adopted on Sept. 9, a week after the company met with Politan. The MASI board also adopted a poison pill at the time.
  • Politan is said to want to pressure Masimo, a medical monitoring company which supplies pulse oximeters to hospitals, to take actions to improve its stock price after it plunged following an acquisition of a high-end audio equipment company Sound United in February, the WSJ reported in August.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.