Masimo files counterclaim after activist Politan filed lawsuit on Friday
Oct. 24, 2022 4:08 PM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) filed a counterclaim against Politan Capital after the activist sued the medical monitoring company on Friday.
- "Politan is refusing to provide information about its significant financial backers and “sidecar vehicles” created for the purpose of launching a campaign against Masimo," Masimo said in a statement. "Masimo believes stockholders have a right to know. The bylaw amendments are designed to ensure that voters are properly informed if a nominating stockholder (or its backers) has incentives that are misaligned with Masimo’s other stockholders."
- Politan Capital, which reported an 8.8% stake in Masimo (MASI) in August, filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware. The suit came in response to bylaws that that Masimo adopted on Sept. 9, a week after the company met with Politan. The MASI board also adopted a poison pill at the time.
- Politan is said to want to pressure Masimo, a medical monitoring company which supplies pulse oximeters to hospitals, to take actions to improve its stock price after it plunged following an acquisition of a high-end audio equipment company Sound United in February, the WSJ reported in August.
Comments