OceanFirst Financial GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.10, revenue of $111.11M misses by $1.94M
Oct. 24, 2022 4:10 PM ETOceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- OceanFirst Financial press release (NASDAQ:OCFC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $111.11M (+27.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.94M.
- Core earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $376,000 from $34.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Non-core operations, net of tax, had an adverse impact of $6.7 million for the prior linked quarter.
- Net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $96.0 million and $271.0 million,
