AMPD Ventures to conduct up to CAD2M non-brokered private placement
Oct. 24, 2022 4:11 PM ETAMPD Ventures Inc. (AMPDF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Digital infrastructure provider AMPD Ventures (OTCQB:AMPDF) intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 14.3M units for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD2M.
- The units carry a price of at CAD0.14 per unit.
- Each unit will be comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder to subscribe for one share at an exercise price of CAD0.20 per warrant share.
- The company intends to use the proceeds for the deployment of AMPD infrastructure in additional geographic locations, to increase headcount and for general working capital purposes.
- The securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.
- Source: Press Release
