Potlatch Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.10, revenue of $306.69M beats by $8.6M
- Potlatch press release (NASDAQ:PCH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $306.69M (-14.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.6M.
- Generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $101.1 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 33%
- Successfully completed our merger with CatchMark creating a leading integrated timber REIT
- Used existing interest rate swaps to reduce the combined company's annual interest expense by $8.5 million, reducing our weighted average cost of debt from 3.1% to 2.4%
- Achieved $15 million of CatchMark CAD synergies and now expect $21 million versus our $16 million target
- Restarted the large log line at the Ola, Arkansas sawmill on schedule
- Maintained strong liquidity position of $773 million as of September 30, 2022.
