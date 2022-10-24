Potlatch Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.10, revenue of $306.69M beats by $8.6M

Oct. 24, 2022 4:12 PM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Potlatch press release (NASDAQ:PCH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $306.69M (-14.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.6M.
  • Generated Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $101.1 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 33%
  • Successfully completed our merger with CatchMark creating a leading integrated timber REIT
  • Used existing interest rate swaps to reduce the combined company's annual interest expense by $8.5 million, reducing our weighted average cost of debt from 3.1% to 2.4%
  • Achieved $15 million of CatchMark CAD synergies and now expect $21 million versus our $16 million target
  • Restarted the large log line at the Ola, Arkansas sawmill on schedule
  • Maintained strong liquidity position of $773 million as of September 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.