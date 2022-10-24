AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) said Monday its asset repositioning and significant hedge position helped push the mortgage REIT's net spread and dollar roll income up in Q3 from Q2 amid a volatile market for MBSs.

Tangible net book value per common share of $9.08 at Sept. 30 fell from $11.43 at June 30, and AGNC's economic return of tangible common equity in the quarter was -17.4% vs. -10.1% in Q2. AGNC (AGNC) stock slipped 1.2% in Monday after-hours trading.

Q3 net spread and dollar roll income per share of $0.84, beating the $0.69 consensus, rose from $0.83 in the previous quarter. The figure excludes $0.03 per share of estimated "catch-up' premium amortization cost due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates. It includes $0.23 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the company's $20.3B average net long position in agency mortgage-backed securities in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market.

"Broad-based weakness in the financial markets, and fixed income markets in particular, continued in the third quarter of 2022 as global macroeconomic and monetary policy uncertainty intensified," said AGNC President and CEO Peter Federico. "During these types of financial market downturns, especially those in which bond market liquidity is limited, U.S. Treasury and Agency mortgage-backed securities often initially experience more adverse valuation impacts, as these instruments are easiest for investors, including bond funds managing redemption activity, to convert to cash."

The company's annualized net interest spread, including the TBA positions and interest rate swaps and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, for Q3 was 2.81%, up from 2.70% in Q2.

Cash and unencumbered agency MBS totaled ~$3.6B at Sept. 30, 2022 increased from ~$2.8B at June 30.

AGNC's investment portfolio weighted average CPR was 9.2% vs. 12.4% in the prior quarter.

The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the company's agency securities held as of Sept. 30, 2022 declined to 7.0% from 7.2% at June 30.

Conference call on Oct. 25 at 8:30 AM ET.

