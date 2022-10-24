Vaxcyte launches public offering of stock, warrants

Oct. 24, 2022 4:14 PM ETVaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) on Monday announced an underwritten public offering of stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • Underwriters will be given a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the number of shares in the offering.
  • There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms.
  • Vaxcyte (PCVX) stock ended ~60% higher on Monday after the vaccine maker announced promising data from a phase 1/2 clinical trial for its experimental 24-valent pneumococcal vaccine VAX-24.

