Snap One acquires Parasol
Oct. 24, 2022 4:16 PM ETSnap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) announced the acquisition of Parasol, a powerful 24/7 remote support service based on OvrC, creating new opportunities for Snap One Partners to focus on running their business while increasing profitability, productivity and service levels to their customers.
- According to Snap One CEO John Heyman, bringing Parasol under the Snap One umbrella promises multiple benefits for our Partners. “Parasol has succeeded in popularizing a powerful remote service solution that helps professional integrators reduce response times, increase monthly service revenues, and improve client experiences with support,” Heyman said. “Adding to our initial investment, a full acquisition demonstrates our confidence in the service offering and the growth opportunities it offers to Snap One Partners.”
Comments