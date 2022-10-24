RBB Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01, revenue of $41.52M misses by $0.45M
- RBB Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:RBB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $41.52M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.45M.
Net income of $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 produced an annualized return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.72% and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 13.93% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.60% and an annualized ROE of 13.30% for the second quarter of 2022.
The efficiency ratio, see definition in Selected Financial Highlights section, for the third quarter of 2022 was 40.22%, compared to 43.47% for the prior quarter.
