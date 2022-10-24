RBB Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01, revenue of $41.52M misses by $0.45M

Oct. 24, 2022 4:18 PM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • RBB Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:RBB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $41.52M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.45M.

  • Net income of $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 produced an annualized return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.72% and an annualized return on average shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 13.93% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.60% and an annualized ROE of 13.30% for the second quarter of 2022.

  • The efficiency ratio, see definition in Selected Financial Highlights section, for the third quarter of 2022 was 40.22%, compared to 43.47% for the prior quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.