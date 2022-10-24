Hexcel Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line, revenue of $364.7M misses by $33.68M
Oct. 24, 2022 4:19 PM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hexcel press release (NYSE:HXL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in-line.
- Revenue of $364.7M (+9.3% Y/Y) misses by $33.68M.
- Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 22.4% compared to 19.8% in the third quarter of 2021 reflecting favorable operating leverage from higher sales volume.
- Adjusted operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was $41.2 million or 11.3% of sales, compared to $23.6 million, or 7.1% of sales in 2021.
- FY 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance revised to $1.12 to $1.24 from the previous $1.00 to $1.24.
- FY 2022 sales guidance revised to $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion, previously $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion.
- Shares +0.22%.
