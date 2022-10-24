Simpson Manufacturing GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.54, revenue of $553.7M beats by $26.46M
Oct. 24, 2022 4:23 PM ETSimpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Simpson Manufacturing press release (NYSE:SSD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $0.54.
- Revenue of $553.7M (+39.6% Y/Y) beats by $26.46M.
- Repurchased $28.3 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter.
- North America net sales of $437.8 million increased 29.3% from $338.6 million, mostly due to product price increases throughout 2021 in an effort to offset rising raw material costs, as well as higher sales volume.
- Europe net sales of $111.9 million increased 104.1% from $54.8 million, primarily due to the acquisition of ETANCO, which contributed $67.5 million in net sales, along with product price increases, mostly offset by lower volumes and the negative effect of approximately $7.9 million in foreign currency translation.
- Consolidated gross profit of $244.5 million increased 23.5% from $198.0 million. Gross margin decreased to 44.2% from 49.9%.
