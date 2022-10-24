Hoth Therapeutics falls 13% after the bell on 1-for-25 reverse stock split
Oct. 24, 2022 4:25 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock fell ~13% after the bell on Monday after the firm said it will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective as of Wednesday, Oct. 26.
- Once the reverse split becomes effective, Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) will have ~1.3M shares issued and outstanding.
- The firm's authorized stock will be proportionately adjusted such that it has 3M authorized shares after the reverse split.
- The reverse stock split is aimed at bringing Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) into compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule for continued listing.
- The company was given additional 180 days, or till Dec. 26, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirement.
