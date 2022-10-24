Primoris wins seven energy and renewables contracts totaling $400M
Oct. 24, 2022 4:24 PM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) said Monday its Energy/Renewables segment was awarded seven projects valued at a combined estimated $400M.
Primoris (PRIM) said it was awarded two power projects with an estimated combined value of $100M, construction of a portfolio of utility-scale solar projects in the Midwest valued at ~$100M, and four heavy civil construction projects valued at more than $200M; all projects were awarded after the completion of Q3, with work scheduled to begin in Q4.
Primoris Services (PRIM) previously reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.48/share on revenues of ~$1B.
