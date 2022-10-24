Albany Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.29, revenue of $261M beats by $15.95M
Oct. 24, 2022 4:30 PM ETAlbany International Corp. (AIN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Albany press release (NYSE:AIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $261M (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $15.95M.
- The Company has updated its guidance for the full year 2022 -Total company revenue of between $990 million and $1.015 billion vs 998.10M Consensus
- GAAP earnings per share of between $2.84 and $3.14 vs 3.66 Consensus.
- Effective income tax rate, including tax adjustments, of 25% to 27%;
- Total company depreciation and amortization of between $71 and $72 million;
- Capital expenditures in the range of $75 to $85 million;
Comments