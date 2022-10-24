Middlefield Banc Corp, Liberty Bancshares receives regulatory approvals

Oct. 24, 2022

  • Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) has received necessary regulatory approvals to complete the proposed merger of Liberty Bancshares (OTCPK:LBSI).
  • The two companies had agreed to merge in a transaction valued at ~$64.4M.
  • The company said proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommends that Middlefield shareholders vote in favor of the proposed merger.
  • The shareholders meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Nov. 3, in a virtual meeting format, while Liberty's shareholders meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 1.
  • MBCN shares were trading -0.18% post-market.
