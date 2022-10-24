Graham secures $92M in orders for FQ2 2023

Oct. 24, 2022 4:34 PM ETGraham Corporation (GHM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Vacuum and heat transfer equipment maker Graham (NYSE:GHM) on Monday said it had got $92M in orders for FQ2 2023.
  • Repeat orders from U.S. Navy programs comprised $70M of the total $92M.
  • The company said the orders received for the quarter was a record. It had reported over $40M in orders in FQ1 2023.
  • "Beyond defense, demand for our products in the second quarter of 2023 has been solid in our other markets," GHM said in a statement.
  • The company is set to announce its Q2 results before the market opens on Nov. 7.
  • Graham (GHM) stock +3.7% to $8.33 after hours.

Comments

