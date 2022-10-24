White House denies any natsec review of Musk's Twitter buyout
Oct. 24, 2022 4:36 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- As billionaire Elon Musk tracks toward a Friday deadline for closing a buyout of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), rumors have floated that the deal is under a national security review that could derail the transaction (including from Musk himself) - but the White House has now denied any such review.
- "We've heard those reportings; those reportings are not true," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing. "The national security review, that is not true."
- She was also asked about Musk's on-and-off promise to fund Starlink Internet access in Ukraine.
- "I really don't have more to say on that piece as well, on Elon Musk and what he's choosing to do and not to do; not gonna say more from here," she said.
- Twitter stock (TWTR), meanwhile, closed Monday up 3.3% to $51.52 - now just 5% below Musk's committed buyout price of $54.20 per share.
