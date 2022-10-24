Why did Avis Budget stock soar today? J.P. Morgan issued a bull call

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) raced 16.71% higher on Monday after J.P. Morgan issued an upgrade on the car rental stock to an Overweight rating from Neutral.

Analyst Rajat Gupta and team called Avis Budget (CAR) an attractive investment opportunity with the company well-positioned to leverage growth in the industry. Looking ahead, tailwinds seen for the Avis Budget business, including an expectation of increased demand for rental cars as economies reopen from COVID-19-related restrictions on travel and revenue per day to remain elevated due to the limited supply of rental cars.

The call from J.P. Morgan was a bit of an outlier with the consensus Wall Street rating at Hold. Earlier in the month, Morgan Stanley warned that car rental companies Avis and Hertz remain exposed to a decline in used car pricing. which would entail higher monthly fleet/depreciation costs from current levels of near zero or even negative fleet costs/unit.

But for Monday, CAR buyers won the day. The Avis Budget (CAR) rally was the biggest since last March on trading volume almost double the normal activity.