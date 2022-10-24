HealthStream GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.07, revenue of $67.3M misses by $1.09M

Oct. 24, 2022 4:39 PM ETHealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • HealthStream press release (NASDAQ:HSTM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $67.3M (+5.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.09M.
  • Operating income of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 33% from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • Net income of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 144% from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 2% from $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2021
