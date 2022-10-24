Backblaze stock rises over 3% after hours on strong preliminary Q3 results

  • Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) stock edged 3.6% higher in low volumes after hours on Monday after the cloud storage firm reported strong preliminary Q3 results, driven by over 45% Y/Y growth in Backblaze B2 cloud storage.
  • The company expects to report Q3 revenue of $22M-$22.1M, topping consensus estimate of $21.61M. Its prior guidance was $21.4M-$21.8M.
  • Q3 adj. EBITDA loss margin is projected to be 9-8% vs. earlier forecast of 18-14%.
  • Backblaze (BLZE) will report its Q3 results after market close on Nov. 9.

