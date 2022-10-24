Discover Financial Services GAAP EPS of $3.54 misses by $0.16, revenue of $3.48B beats by $80M

Oct. 24, 2022 4:40 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Discover Financial Services press release (NYSE:DFS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.54 misses by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $3.48B (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Total loans ended the quarter at $104.9 billion, up 17% year-over-year, and up 6% sequentially.
  • Credit card loans ended the quarter at $83.6 billion, up 19% year-over-year.
  • Personal loans increased $784 million, or 11%, and private student loans increased $165 million, or 2%, year-over-year.
  • The organic student loan portfolio, which excludes purchased loans, increased $331 million, or 4% from the prior year period.
  • The company repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock for $212 million through July 20th, 2022, prior to the temporary suspension in our share repurchase program.
  • Shares -3.39%.

