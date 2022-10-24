Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted on Monday Q3 adjusted FFO that exceeded Wall Street consensus and increased from the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter as leasing activity was strong and rents rose.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $2.13, topping the $2.11 consensus estimate, rose fell from $2.10 in Q2 and from $1.95 in Q3 2021.

It now expects 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $8.40-$8.42, compared with the previous range of $8.38-$8.44, and keeping the midpoint at $8.41, matching the consensus.

Occupancy of operating properties in North America was 94.3% vs. 94.6% in the prior quarter.

Rental rate increase of 27.1% in Q3 vs. 45.4% in Q2.

Same-property net operating income rose 5.1% Y/Y vs. 7.5% in Q2. On a cash basis, same-property NOI rose 10.6% Y/Y vs. 10.2% in the prior quarter.

During the quarter, Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) completed 1.66M rentable square feet of leasing activity, 87% of which was generated from its roster of more than 1,000 tenants.

Conference call on Oct. 25 at 3:00 PM ET.

