Guidewire and One announce strategic partnership
Oct. 24, 2022
- Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) announced One (NYSE:OKE) as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment.
- The partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution that will enable the rapid delivery of a frictionless payment experience for customers, adjusters, agents, and vendors.
- “Today’s insurance customers expect the enhanced digital speed, convenience, choice, and savings they experience in all other aspects of their life. As the insurance ecosystem becomes more complex and consumer-oriented, best-in-class partner solutions provide the agility insurers need to deliver innovation to policyholders. Throughout our partnership with Guidewire, we have been able to jointly deliver a modern digital experiences. Together, our expanded partnership will drive increased value that creates greater carrier competitiveness.” said Ian Drysdale, CEO.
