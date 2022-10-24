Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) shares declined sharply after posting a mixed Q3 earnings report and offering a pessimistic forecast.

The Illinois-based packaging and container company posted $2.13B in net sales alongside adjusted diluted EPS of $2.83, which accounted for conversion costs of an Alabama mill. Analysts had anticipated $2.2B and $2.81, respectively.

Containerboard inventory increased by 22,000 tons sequentially. Meanwhile, paper sales volume was down 13,000 tons compared to the third quarter of 2021. Management explained that earnings growth was “driven primarily by higher prices” in both packaging and paper.

“We were able to exceed our guidance for the quarter even though we continued to experience significant cost inflation across the Company and demand in our Packaging segment was well below our expectations,” CEO Mark W. Kowlzan said. “Implementation of our previously announced price increases in the Packaging and Paper segments continued to generate excellent results, and our mills and plants remained focused on lowering operating costs through process efficiency optimization efforts and material usage initiatives.”

However, Kowlzan noted that problems with demand are expected to not only continue, but worsen through the end of the year.

“We see most of the issues that impacted third quarter Packaging segment demand continuing, and we will run our containerboard system based on this current outlook,” he said. “In our Paper segment, we will continue to implement our price increase that took effect in September; however, volume will be lower compared to the seasonally stronger third quarter.”

As outage expenses as well as operating and labor costs are expected to rise into the fourth quarter, fourth quarter EPS are expected to come in lighter than analysts had anticipated. Kowlzan forecast $2.22 in earnings per share, well below the $2.56 estimate.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) fell 2.61% in after hours trading on Monday.

Dig into the details of the results.