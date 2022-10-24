Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) shares jumped 7% in Monday after-hours trading after the mortgage REIT's third-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded the average analyst estimates.

ARI stock breached the $9.57 trough seen in mid-June in a bullish sign for technically inclined traders, changing hands at $10.20 at the time of writing.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the resilience of ARI’s floating rate loan portfolio in a quickly evolving and volatile market environment,” said CEO and president Stuart Rothstein. The company "has made significant progress with key asset management initiatives for several of our loans, which enables ARI to reinvest capital that previously was not earning an optimal return.”

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.37 surpassed the average Wall Street estimate of $0.35 and increased from $0.35 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $76.3M at September 30 also beat the consensus of $62.2M and rose from $66.65M at Sep. 30, 2021.

Net interest income came in at $17.85M, up from $16.4M a year before.

Operating expenses stood at $30.2M compared with $24.2M in Q3 2021.

Book value of $15.92 per share vs. $15.19 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Unfunded loan commitments were $1.13B in Q3, down from $1.36B at the end of 2021.

Conference call on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

