Sun Communities FFO of $2.71 beats by $0.16, revenue of $932.6M beats by $28.09M

Oct. 24, 2022 4:54 PM ETSun Communities, Inc. (SUI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Sun Communities press release (NYSE:SUI): Q3 FFO of $2.71 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $932.6M (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $28.09M.

  • Strong Demand and Accretive Investments Drive Continued Solid Performance

  • Record Volume of Transient-to-Annual RV Conversions Propel Gains in Revenue Producing Sites

  • Manufactured Housing & RV Same Property NOI in the Quarter Increased 6.4 Percent as Compared to Prior Year

  • Marina Same Property NOI in the Quarter Increased 9.6 Percent as Compared to Prior Year.

  • The Company is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS from the prior range of $1.91 - $2.01 to a new range of $1.96 - $2.02.

  • The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO per Share from $7.22 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.32 - $7.38 vs. consensus of $7.22, representing an $0.08 cent increase at the midpoint.

  • The Company is establishing fourth quarter 2022 guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO per Share of $0.02 - $0.08 and $1.23 - $1.29 vs. consensus of $1.30, respectively

Comments (2)

