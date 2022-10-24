Sun Communities FFO of $2.71 beats by $0.16, revenue of $932.6M beats by $28.09M
- Sun Communities press release (NYSE:SUI): Q3 FFO of $2.71 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $932.6M (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $28.09M.
Strong Demand and Accretive Investments Drive Continued Solid Performance
Record Volume of Transient-to-Annual RV Conversions Propel Gains in Revenue Producing Sites
Manufactured Housing & RV Same Property NOI in the Quarter Increased 6.4 Percent as Compared to Prior Year
Marina Same Property NOI in the Quarter Increased 9.6 Percent as Compared to Prior Year.
The Company is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS from the prior range of $1.91 - $2.01 to a new range of $1.96 - $2.02.
The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO per Share from $7.22 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.32 - $7.38 vs. consensus of $7.22, representing an $0.08 cent increase at the midpoint.
The Company is establishing fourth quarter 2022 guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO per Share of $0.02 - $0.08 and $1.23 - $1.29 vs. consensus of $1.30, respectively
