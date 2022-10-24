Adtran stock rises over 6% aftermarket on upbeat preliminary Q3 results
Oct. 24, 2022 5:00 PM ETADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock rose 6.9% postmarket on Monday after the telecommunication equipment provider reported upbeat preliminary Q3 results, helped by the addition of ADVA Optical Networking.
- The company reported preliminary Q3 revenue of $340.7M, well above consensus estimate of $330.47M.
- Preliminary Q3 adj. operating income is $20.9M vs. adj. operating loss of $2.6M in Q3 2021.
- Adtran (ADTN) reported preliminary Q3 gross margin of 28.8% and adj. gross margin of 38.1%.
- "In the first quarter of our combination with ADVA, we experienced strong demand in the combined company resulting in revenue and adjusted operating income that is expected to exceed market expectations," said Adtran (ADTN) CEO Tom Stanton.
- Adtran (ADTN) will issue its Q3 results on Nov. 8.
