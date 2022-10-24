Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and other copper miners fell sharply Monday, as prices for the metal slid after Chinese President Xi Jinping stacked his leadership ranks with loyalists, heightening worries that economic growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

Front-month Comex copper (HG1:COM) for October delivery settled -1.2% to $3.4795, and the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) closed -3.6%, and individual names fell sharply, including (FCX) -3%, (SCCO) -6%, (HBM) -6.2%, (TGB) -6.2%, (OTCPK:FQVLF) -9%.

ETFs: (COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

Chinese copper demand growth may never reach former levels, but prices will be supported as global supply will fail to keep pace with demand during the 2020s, Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

"It's a question of when to become bullish on copper, not if," Menke said.

Copper buyers are so worried about future availability of the metal that they are trying to secure longer-term deals than normal, Codelco Chairman Maximo Pacheco told Bloomberg.

The Chilean state-owned company recently signed some contracts for 3-5 years with customers in Europe rather than the more standard annual deals, Pacheco said.

Copper futures that have fallen nearly 30% from a peak in March do not reflect a "strikingly tight" physical market for the metal, Freeport McMoRan (FCX) CEO Richard Adkerson said recently.