Crane GAAP EPS of -$1.06 misses by $2.87, revenue of $815M misses by $1.62M

Oct. 24, 2022 5:08 PM ETCrane Holdings, Co. (CR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Crane press release (NYSE:CR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.06 misses by $2.87.
  • Revenue of $815M (-2.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.62M.
  • We are adjusting the midpoint of our full year 2022 GAAP EPS guidance primarily to reflect the third quarter after-tax charges of $2.83 per share related to the August asbestos entity sale transaction, and we are narrowing the range to $6.58-$6.72, from our prior range of $9.80-$10.20.
  • We are reaffirming the midpoint of our adjusted EPS guidance, and narrowing the range to $7.58-$7.72, from our prior range of $7.45-$7.85. ($7.69 consensus)

