Crown Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $1.46 misses by $0.31, revenue of $3.26B misses by $20M
Oct. 24, 2022 5:11 PM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Crown Holdings press release (NYSE:CCK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.46 misses by $0.31.
- Revenue of $3.26B (+11.6% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- The Company has repurchased $722 million, or 6.4 million shares of its common stock to date in 2022, including 1.2 million shares during the third quarter.
- Outlook: The Company currently expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.10 per share vs. consensus of $1.75, and full year adjusted earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share vs. consensus of $7.65. Compared to our initial guidance of $8.00 to $8.20 per share, our current guidance assumes approximately a $1.00 headwind due to the stronger U.S. dollar, higher energy cost in Europe, and increased interest expense.
Comments