Medpace up 20% in after-hours trading after Q3 earnings beats
Oct. 24, 2022 5:13 PM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Beats on the top and bottom line in its Q3 2022 financial results have propelled Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares 20% higher in after-hours trading.
- Net income in the quarter rose ~36% compared to the prior-year period to $66M ($2.05 EPS diluted vs. $1.29 EPS diluted).
- Revenue of ~$384M was a ~30% year-over-year increase.
- Medpace (MEDP) ended the quarter with just $31M in cash, a drastic reduction from the $461.3M on Dec. 31, 2021.
- For full year 2022, GAAP net income is expected in the range of $232M-$236M, with diluted EPS in the range of $6.88-$7.00.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Medpace (MEDP) as a hold with high marks for revisions and profitability.
