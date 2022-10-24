Medpace up 20% in after-hours trading after Q3 earnings beats

Oct. 24, 2022 5:13 PM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Beats on the top and bottom line in its Q3 2022 financial results have propelled Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares 20% higher in after-hours trading.
  • Net income in the quarter rose ~36% compared to the prior-year period to $66M ($2.05 EPS diluted vs. $1.29 EPS diluted).
  • Revenue of ~$384M was a ~30% year-over-year increase.
  • Medpace (MEDP) ended the quarter with just $31M in cash, a drastic reduction from the $461.3M on Dec. 31, 2021.
  • For full year 2022, GAAP net income is expected in the range of $232M-$236M, with diluted EPS in the range of $6.88-$7.00.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Medpace (MEDP) as a hold with high marks for revisions and profitability.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.