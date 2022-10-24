Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was as much as 5% lower during a downbeat Monday morning for the stock - but it turned the tide sharply in the noon hour alongside an announcement that Apple was raising prices on its music and television streaming services for the first time.

Spotify wrapped Monday 6.7% higher, tagging its highest point in more than a month.

Apple's raising U.S. prices on its Music and TV+ plans (and the associated Apple One service bundle) by $1-$3 per month, a move that it credited to the need to pay higher licensing costs (and get more funds to artists and songwriters).

But price hikes have tended to be good for media stocks in this time of higher input costs, as stronger customer-focused businesses have demonstrated they can retain subscribers while drawing more revenue from services.

That suggests Spotify may have more power ahead. Spotify stock jumped in spring 2021 when it said it was raising prices in a number of regions, including extracting an extra dollar per month from U.S. family plans.

Spotify's own third-quarter earnings report is coming up after the closing bell on Tuesday; consensus expectations are for a loss per share of 82 cents, on revenues expected to grow 2% to $2.96B.