U.S. SEC charges cannabis firm Cronos, its former executive with accounting fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it had entered into a settlement with Canadian cannabis company Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) and one of its former executives over charges of accounting fraud across multiple periods of time.

The settlement with the SEC comes just days after Ontario's securities regulator reportedly settled with Cronos (CRON) and Hilson.

The SEC did not impose a financial penalty on the company as part of the settlement. It also decided not to penalize Hilson as the former executive had already consented to pay about $54K to the Ontario Securities Commission.

"In three separate quarters between 2019 and 2021, Cronos submitted financial statements with the SEC that contained material accounting errors related to, among other things, revenue recognition and goodwill impairment," the U.S. market regulator said in a statement.

The SEC added that in one of the quarters, Hilson had entered into undisclosed oral agreements to sell cannabis raw material and to repurchase cannabis product.

Cronos (CRON) and Hilson did not admit or deny the SEC's findings and have offered to settle the matter by "agreeing to cease and desist from future violations of the charged provisions."

CRON had also agreed to retain an independent consultant to review its financing reporting and accounting controls.

CRON in Aug. reported $23.06M in net revenue for Q2.