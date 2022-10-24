Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) stock advanced 2.1% in Monday after-hours trading following the residential REIT's move to boost its full-year constant currency core FFO outlook after stronger-than-expected Q3 results.

The company sees its 2022 constant currency core FFO of $7.32-7.38 vs. $7.22-7.32 in the prior guidance.

For its manufactured housing and recreational vehicle same property net operating income growth outlook, though, SUI expects 5.8%-6.2% compared with 6.0%-6.8% in the previous view.

Looking at Q3 results, constant currency core FFO of $2.71 topped the average analyst estimate of $2.55 and climbed from $2.11 in the year-ago period.

"With stable high occupancy in our Manufactured Housing portfolio, we are anticipating solid rental rate increases," said Chairman and CEO Gary A. Shiffman. "Strong demand in RV has driven record conversions to annual sites, and over 85 percent of our marinas have wait lists to join as a member."

MH and RV same property NOI increased 6.4% in Q3 from a year ago.

Recurring EBITDA was $408.1M, up from $314.5M in Q3 of last year.

Conference call on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Sun Communities FFO of $2.71 beats by $0.16, revenue of $932.6M beats by $28.09M.