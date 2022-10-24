Boyd Gaming Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.03M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BYD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
