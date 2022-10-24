HealthStream sees net income soar 144% YoY as Q3 results beat on the bottom line
Oct. 24, 2022 5:28 PM ETHealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was able to beat on the bottom line in Q3 2022 thanks to a 144% year-over-year net income increase to $3.7M.
- However, revenue of ~$67M, a 5% year-over-year increase, was a miss.
- The workforce and provider solutions company for the healthcare industry ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $51.8M, a ~3% increase from Dec. 31, 2021.
- For full year 2022, HealthStream (HSTM) is projecting net income of $10.8M-$11.7M and adjusted EBITDA of $52M-$53.5M.
- Seeking Alpha views HealthStream (HSTM) as a hold with high marks for profitability and revisions.
