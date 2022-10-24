Weber jumps 18% after BDT Capital $6.25/share takeover offer

Oct. 24, 2022 5:28 PM ETWeber Inc. (WEBR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Weber (WEBR) soared 18% in after hours trading after BDT Capital offered to buy the grill maker for $6.25/share in cash.
  • BDT Capital reported a stake of 88.9% in Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and offered to buy the remainder of shares it doesn't already own for $6.25/share, according to a 13D filing. The offer represents a 24% premium to Weber's closing price on Monday.
  • The filing comes after Street Insider reported earlier this month that the grill maker received a takeover approach from a private equity firm.
  • After the Street Insider report Bloomberg published a story that said Weber Weber was said to be evaluating debt financing from BDT Capital Partners.
  • Weber (WEBR) short interest is 47%.
  • Weber (WEBR) shares plunged almost 65% though Monday's close since the grill maker went public last August. Weber in July announced the departure of its CEO.

Comments

