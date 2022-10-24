Universal Health Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.
