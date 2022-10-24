Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) +0.5% post-market Monday after reporting mixed Q3 results and authorizing a $1B increase to its share repurchase program to $1.5B.

Range (RRC) said Q3 cash flow from operating activities of $521M was the highest quarterly total in the company's history.

Q3 production totaled 2.13B cfe/day, roughly flat Y/Y but up 3% Q/Q, and Range (RRC) said it expects a similar increase in Q4, which would place results near the low-end of annual guidance of 2.12B-2.16B cfe/day, despite unplanned third-party midstream maintenance that hurt Q3 and Q4 volumes.

Range's (RRC) Q3 natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil price realizations, including the impact of hedges and derivative settlements, averaged $4.95/Mcfe, including an average natural gas price of $7.81/Mcf.

Range (RRC) said its natural gas realizations have remained strong in recent months, so it raised guidance for average FY 2022 natural gas differentials vs. Nymex to an expected range of $0.30-$0.35/Mcf.

After reporting Q3 drilling and completion expense of $133M, the company said it expects full-year capital spending will trend toward the upper end of FY 2022 guidance of $460M-$480M.

Range Resources' (RRC) stock price return shows a 44% gain YTD but just a 1% increase during the past year.