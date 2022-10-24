NextGen Healthcare FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:36 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.66M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NXGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments