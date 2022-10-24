Brown & Brown Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.10, revenue of $927.6M misses by $15.99M
- Brown & Brown press release (NYSE:BRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $927.6M (+20.4% Y/Y) misses by $15.99M.
Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 under GAAP were $2,672.0 million, increasing $359.1 million, or 15.5%, as compared to the same period in 2021, with commissions and fees increasing by 15.5%, and Organic Revenue increasing by 8.3%. Income before income taxes was $681.8 million, increasing 9.6% from the same period in 2021 with Income Before Income
Taxes Margin decreasing to 25.5% from 26.9% in the same period in 2021. EBITDAC - Adjusted was $887.7 increasing 10.9% with EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted decreasing to 33.2% from 34.6% in the same period in 2021.
Net income was $526.6 million, increasing $41.2 million, or 8.5%, and diluted net income per share increased to $1.85, or 8.2%, each as compared to the same period in 2021. Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted increased to $1.79, or 2.3%, as compared to the same period of 2021.
