Brown & Brown Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.10, revenue of $927.6M misses by $15.99M

Oct. 24, 2022 5:44 PM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Brown & Brown press release (NYSE:BRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $927.6M (+20.4% Y/Y) misses by $15.99M.

  • Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 under GAAP were $2,672.0 million, increasing $359.1 million, or 15.5%, as compared to the same period in 2021, with commissions and fees increasing by 15.5%, and Organic Revenue increasing by 8.3%. Income before income taxes was $681.8 million, increasing 9.6% from the same period in 2021 with Income Before Income

  • Taxes Margin decreasing to 25.5% from 26.9% in the same period in 2021. EBITDAC - Adjusted was $887.7 increasing 10.9% with EBITDAC Margin - Adjusted decreasing to 33.2% from 34.6% in the same period in 2021.

  • Net income was $526.6 million, increasing $41.2 million, or 8.5%, and diluted net income per share increased to $1.85, or 8.2%, each as compared to the same period in 2021. Diluted Net Income Per Share - Adjusted increased to $1.79, or 2.3%, as compared to the same period of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.