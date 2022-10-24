Steve Mnuchin-backed Cybereason reportedly scraps IPO, seeks buyer

Oct. 24, 2022 5:46 PM ETSFTBYBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Cybersecurity software firm Cybereason, which is backed by former US Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin, has reportedly abandoned plans for a US initial public offering and will instead pursue a buyer.

Cybereason has reportedly hired JP Morgan Chase to find a suitable acquirer. The company, which is currently valued at around $2.5B, decided against an IPO due to unfavorable market conditions, according a recent report by The Information.

Backers of the firm include Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital and Softbank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund 2. Headquartered in Boston, Cybereason also has significant operations in Israel.

Cybereason filed confidentially for an IPO in February, reportedly seeking a valuation of up to $5B. The company was valued at around $3B in July 2021.

