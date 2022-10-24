Wall Street posted another day of gains on Monday, adding to a rebound seen last week. The S&P 500 rose more than 1%, with a wave of critical earnings reports due out during the rest of the week.

Monday's advance came despite a concerted drop in China-based names. A combination of macro anxieties sparked selling in stocks like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (BIDU), Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI) and JD.com (JD).

Elsewhere, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) represented another standout decliner, dropping to a new low on earnings news. At the same time, Tricida (TCDA) lost more than 90% of its value on the release of clinical trial data.

Looking to the upside, the results of a study had the opposite impact on Vaxcyte (PCVX), which climbed on its own data release. The list of standout gainers also included auto parts retailers AutoZone (AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), which each rose to new 52-week highs.

Sector In Focus

Worries about China's economy and political concerns related to the country's leader, President Xi Jinping, led to a selloff in technology firms based in the world's most populace country.

The slide came following the release of GDP data, which beat expectations but still came in below the country's target. Meanwhile, investors expressed concern about Xi's tightening grip on the nation's monolith Communist Party, which could point to increased regulatory risk for the sector.

On the news, high-profile names Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) both declined by almost 13%. Elsewhere, Pinduoduo (PDD) plummeted almost 25%, Bilibili (BILI) retreated nearly 17% and JD.com (JD) fell 13%.

Standout Gainer

Vaxcyte (PCVX) received a massive boost from the release of clinical trial data. With positive signs from the proof-of-concept study, the stock jumped 60% on the session.

The results stemmed from a Phase 1/2 study of its experimental 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, called VAX-24. The product was tested as a preventative measure against pneumococcus bacteria.

On the news, PCVX finished the session at $33.00, an advance of $12.42 on the day. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week high of $36.10.

Standout Decliner

The release of disappointing clinical trial data sent Tricida (TCDA) spiraling. Shares crashed 94% after a late-stage trial failed to reach its primary endpoint.

TCDA said a Phase 3 trial for its veverimer product did not meet its main goal. The medicine was being treated as a possible kidney disease treatment.

The clinical results prompted shares to collapse by $10.28 to close at 60 cents. The stock, which had reached a 52-week high of $13.85 in August, also touched an intraday 52-week low of 56 cents. The stock had traded above $40 in late 2019.

Notable New High

Shares of auto parts retailers AutoZone (AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) both pushed to new 52-week highs. This came as the stocks extended recent upswings amid strong industry fundamentals.

Even as slumping demand has taken auto retailers to new 52-week lows recently, companies centered around the sale of auto parts have sparked investor interest. In a weakening economy, vehicle owners attempt to extend the life of their autos, leading them to prefer DIY repairs rather than seeking out something new.

AZO rose $105.93 to close at $2,407.52. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week high of $2,423.80.

The stock experienced choppiness earlier in the year but has been marching higher recently. AZO has climbed 15% in the past month and is up about 18% since the close of 2021.

Meanwhile, ORLY finished at $768.46, climbing $24.39. This brought the stock to a nearly 11% advance for the past month. Shares are up about 10% for 2022.

Notable New Low

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly results. Shares dropped 6% to reach a new 52-week low.

The firm reported a Q3 profit that fell both from last year and from the previous quarter. The result also missed the projections of market analysts, as noninterest income dropped.

Hurt by the disappointing results, BOH slumped to an intraday 52-week low of $70.15. The stock ticked off this mark before the close but still ended the day at $70.99, a decline of $4.75 on the session.

After a slide early in the year, shares have seen choppy trading since May. BOH has declined about 17% in 2022 as a whole.

To see more of the best- and worst-performing stocks of the day, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.