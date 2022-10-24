'Black Adam's' $67M leads movies to first $100M weekend since July

Black Adam opens to $67M

Black Adam (NASDAQ:WBD) added some superhero juice to movie theaters, helping lead the domestic box office to its first overall $100M weekend since July.

The DC film grossed $67M in its domestic opening - best since Disney (DIS) put out Thor: Love and Thunder in the summer - and with $73M international added in, the film's worldwide receipts hit $140M.

That and a fairly strong CinemaScore suggests audiences were more receptive than critics that panned the Dwayne Johnson film.

Meanwhile, superhero counterprogramming didn't do badly either. George Clooney/Julia Roberts romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise (NASDAQ:CMCSA) drew $16.3M, on the high side of its expectations.

Two horror hits showed a little leg as Halloween neared. Smile (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) was the third-best grosser of the weekend, drawing $8.4M to bring its domestic cumulative take to $84.4M. The film has also racked up an impressive $167M worldwide figure.

And Halloween Ends grossed $8M in its second weekend - though that figure represents a sharp 80% drop-off from its opening outing. (Halloween Ends has also been streaming on NBCU's Peacock service.)

Counting blessings for a solid weekend are the exhibitors: Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (CGX:CA); National CineMedia (NCMI).

