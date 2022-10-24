PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) and Belgium's Elia Group announced an agreement Monday to collaborate in developing, building and operating transmission assets to integrate future offshore wind farms to the onshore grid in the New England region of the U.S.

The two companies' respective subsidiaries, PPL TransLink and WindGrid, signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines their plan to combine their expertise to offer innovative transmission solutions.

Later this month, PPL (PPL) and WindGrid said they plan to jointly respond to a request for information issued by five New England states that are seeking feedback from interested stakeholders relating to transmission system changes and upgrades that are needed to integrate renewables into their grids in the future.

Recent studies cited in the RFI suggest that as much as 30 GW of offshore wind capacity will be deployed off the coast of New England by 2050.

PPL's (PPL) strong earnings growth prospects are offset by a high earnings multiple and unimpressive yield, Mike Zaccardi writes in an analysis posted a month ago on Seeking Alpha.